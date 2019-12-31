Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)?

The shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $33 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on December 13, 2019, to Neutral the AIMT stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on May 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Goldman was of a view that AIMT is Neutral in its latest report on December 13, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that AIMT is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.15.

The shares of the company added by 2.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $32.40 while ending the day at $33.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -43.18% decline from the average session volume which is 844040.0 shares. AIMT had ended its last session trading at $32.68. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 AIMT 52-week low price stands at $16.95 while its 52-week high price is $33.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. generated 76.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.77%. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Goldman also rated ATI as Upgrade on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that ATI could surge by 23.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.24% to reach $26.90/share. It started the day trading at $21.10 and traded between $20.50 and $20.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATI’s 50-day SMA is 22.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.56. The stock has a high of $29.50 for the year while the low is $17.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.08%, as 16.01M AIMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.96% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ATI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 54,620 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,384,530 shares of ATI, with a total valuation of $308,647,262. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ATI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $277,470,003 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares by 18.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,593,569 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,836,906 shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated which are valued at $267,347,701. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,149,280 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,729,914 shares and is now valued at $155,191,817. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.