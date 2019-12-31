Is It Crazy To Buy Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) And Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

The shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on July 16, 2019. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zillow Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Standpoint Research advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2018, to Buy the Z stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 11, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on June 30, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54.50. Stifel was of a view that Z is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2017. Morgan Stanley thinks that Z is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $45.13 while ending the day at $45.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.51 million shares were traded which represents a 47.85% incline from the average session volume which is 2.9 million shares. Z had ended its last session trading at $46.10. Z 52-week low price stands at $28.47 while its 52-week high price is $51.47.

The Zillow Group Inc. generated 1.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 46.88%.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.25% to reach $65.00/share. It started the day trading at $64.30 and traded between $63.865 and $64.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVRG’s 50-day SMA is 63.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.63. The stock has a high of $67.81 for the year while the low is $54.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.52%, as 4.09M Z shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.56% of Evergy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.70, while the P/B ratio is 1.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EVRG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -194,246 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,547,893 shares of EVRG, with a total valuation of $1,932,765,190. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EVRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $900,025,430 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Evergy Inc. shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,113,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -205,315 shares of Evergy Inc. which are valued at $766,443,859. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Evergy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,997,043 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,126,896 shares and is now valued at $514,188,710. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Evergy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.