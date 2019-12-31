Is It Crazy To Buy Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) And T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

The shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2019. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Transocean Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. Goldman was of a view that RIG is Buy in its latest report on March 11, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that RIG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.71.

The shares of the company added by 3.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.63 while ending the day at $6.80. During the trading session, a total of 22.43 million shares were traded which represents a -35.04% decline from the average session volume which is 16.61 million shares. RIG had ended its last session trading at $6.57. Transocean Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 RIG 52-week low price stands at $3.76 while its 52-week high price is $9.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Transocean Ltd. generated 2.46 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.53%. Transocean Ltd. has the potential to record -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. Bernstein also rated TMUS as Initiated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $103 suggesting that TMUS could surge by 13.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $77.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.09% to reach $90.16/share. It started the day trading at $78.10 and traded between $77.18 and $78.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMUS’s 50-day SMA is 78.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.85. The stock has a high of $85.22 for the year while the low is $62.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.97%, as 8.82M RIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.01, while the P/B ratio is 2.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more TMUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 4,221,503 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,701,912 shares of TMUS, with a total valuation of $2,333,085,188. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TMUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,260,498,782 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its T-Mobile US Inc. shares by 32.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,096,279 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,622,348 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. which are valued at $1,814,212,715. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its T-Mobile US Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,479,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,222,748 shares and is now valued at $1,352,846,855. Following these latest developments, around 63.32% of T-Mobile US Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.