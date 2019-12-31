Is It Crazy To Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) And Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $36 price target. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Hold the OXY stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on August 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52.50. Jefferies was of a view that OXY is Hold in its latest report on August 23, 2019. Barclays thinks that OXY is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 61.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.57.

The shares of the company added by 1.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $40.16 while ending the day at $40.70. During the trading session, a total of 10.4 million shares were traded which represents a -8.21% decline from the average session volume which is 9.61 million shares. OXY had ended its last session trading at $40.16. Occidental Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 OXY 52-week low price stands at $37.25 while its 52-week high price is $68.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Occidental Petroleum Corporation generated 5.29 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1009.09%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.82% to reach $14.57/share. It started the day trading at $12.455 and traded between $12.17 and $12.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EURN’s 50-day SMA is 11.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.45. The stock has a high of $12.61 for the year while the low is $6.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.21%, as 1.06M OXY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.86% of Euronav NV shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The M&G Investment Management Ltd. sold more EURN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. selling -92,848 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,778,015 shares of EURN, with a total valuation of $84,469,243. Oaktree Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more EURN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,556,428 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Euronav NV shares by 12.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,480,149 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -960,640 shares of Euronav NV which are valued at $70,374,418.