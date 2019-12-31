Is It Crazy To Buy Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) And Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

The shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2019, to Buy the MRNS stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Outperform rating by Leerink Partners in its report released on February 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that MRNS is Overweight in its latest report on July 02, 2018. Mizuho thinks that MRNS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.12 while ending the day at $2.17. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -38.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. MRNS had ended its last session trading at $2.27. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 MRNS 52-week low price stands at $0.77 while its 52-week high price is $5.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 37.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.69%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.56% to reach $4.53/share. It started the day trading at $2.44 and traded between $2.35 and $2.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXK’s 50-day SMA is 2.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.26. The stock has a high of $3.20 for the year while the low is $1.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.09%, as 8.20M MRNS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.10% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more EXK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -265,755 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,242,656 shares of EXK, with a total valuation of $17,804,137. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more EXK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,249,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by 36.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,802,431 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 752,200 shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. which are valued at $6,053,251. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Endeavour Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 320,971 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,654,096 shares and is now valued at $3,572,847. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.