Is It Crazy To Buy Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) And NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

The shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $69 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Market Perform the INTC stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Robert W. Baird was of a view that INTC is Outperform in its latest report on October 25, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that INTC is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $59.38 while ending the day at $59.62. During the trading session, a total of 12.52 million shares were traded which represents a 32.95% incline from the average session volume which is 18.67 million shares. INTC had ended its last session trading at $60.08. Intel Corporation currently has a market cap of $254.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.98, with a beta of 0.91. Intel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 INTC 52-week low price stands at $42.86 while its 52-week high price is $60.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intel Corporation generated 3.94 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.86%. Intel Corporation has the potential to record 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.47% to reach $24.76/share. It started the day trading at $25.71 and traded between $25.31 and $25.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLOK’s 50-day SMA is 24.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.08. The stock has a high of $26.71 for the year while the low is $17.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 108.91%, as 21.79M INTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of NortonLifeLock Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 156.32, while the P/B ratio is 2.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NLOK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -3,255,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 62,311,355 shares of NLOK, with a total valuation of $1,551,552,740. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more NLOK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,277,198,539 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its NortonLifeLock Inc. shares by 36.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 47,366,966 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,565,867 shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. which are valued at $1,179,437,453. In the same vein, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its NortonLifeLock Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,809,778 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 30,135,694 shares and is now valued at $750,378,781. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.