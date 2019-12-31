Is It Crazy To Buy Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) And Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)

The shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on September 07, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2015, to Buy the CYCC stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Roth Capital Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2010. That day the Roth Capital set price target on the stock to $7. Piper Jaffray was of a view that CYCC is Buy in its latest report on August 12, 2008. Needham & Co thinks that CYCC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2008 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 155.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.62.

The shares of the company added by 28.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.575 while ending the day at $0.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -660.47% decline from the average session volume which is 143290.0 shares. CYCC had ended its last session trading at $0.56. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 CYCC 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $1.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 12.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -54.55%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on June 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Credit Suisse also rated CZR as Resumed on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that CZR could down by -10.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.55% to reach $12.22/share. It started the day trading at $13.65 and traded between $13.52 and $13.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CZR’s 50-day SMA is 12.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.15. The stock has a high of $13.64 for the year while the low is $6.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 109.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.64%, as 100.84M CYCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.21% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Icahn Associates Holding LLC bought more CZR shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC purchasing 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 114,250,942 shares of CZR, with a total valuation of $1,489,832,284. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more CZR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $698,462,446 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares by 4.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 49,205,308 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,156,025 shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation which are valued at $641,637,216. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,225,791 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 44,576,248 shares and is now valued at $581,274,274. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.