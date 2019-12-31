Is A Downturn Overdue? V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)?

The shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $103 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of V.F. Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2019, to Hold the VFC stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $106. The stock was given Hold rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on July 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that VFC is Outperform in its latest report on May 23, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that VFC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $101.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $99.32 while ending the day at $99.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a 16.97% incline from the average session volume which is 2.01 million shares. VFC had ended its last session trading at $99.96. V.F. Corporation currently has a market cap of $39.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.64, with a beta of 1.19. V.F. Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 VFC 52-week low price stands at $65.01 while its 52-week high price is $100.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The V.F. Corporation generated 507.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.97%. V.F. Corporation has the potential to record 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on July 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. BMO Capital Markets also rated XEC as Downgrade on July 11, 2019, with its price target of $67 suggesting that XEC could surge by 19.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.12% to reach $64.43/share. It started the day trading at $52.435 and traded between $51.54 and $51.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XEC’s 50-day SMA is 46.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.43. The stock has a high of $77.10 for the year while the low is $37.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.90%, as 4.94M VFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.67% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.12, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more XEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 236,088 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,123,457 shares of XEC, with a total valuation of $511,345,318. Boston Partners Global Investors,… meanwhile bought more XEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $373,655,653 worth of shares.

Similarly, Diamond Hill Capital Management, … decreased its Cimarex Energy Co. shares by 9.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,245,873 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -691,389 shares of Cimarex Energy Co. which are valued at $287,122,782. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cimarex Energy Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 259,351 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,840,318 shares and is now valued at $268,479,418. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Cimarex Energy Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.