Is A Downturn Overdue? The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK), Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)?

The shares of The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Michaels Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on December 06, 2019, to Market Perform the MIK stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on July 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that MIK is Market Perform in its latest report on June 07, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that MIK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.08 while ending the day at $7.48. During the trading session, a total of 11.9 million shares were traded which represents a -241.01% decline from the average session volume which is 3.49 million shares. MIK had ended its last session trading at $8.00. The Michaels Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.05, with a beta of 1.02. MIK 52-week low price stands at $4.96 while its 52-week high price is $16.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Michaels Companies Inc. generated 118.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -260.0%. The Michaels Companies Inc. has the potential to record 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on October 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Stifel also rated ATVI as Reiterated on September 09, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that ATVI could surge by 2.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.52% to reach $60.63/share. It started the day trading at $59.5539 and traded between $58.615 and $58.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATVI’s 50-day SMA is 55.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.16. The stock has a high of $59.74 for the year while the low is $39.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.69%, as 27.05M MIK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.41% of Activision Blizzard Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.72, while the P/B ratio is 3.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ATVI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 773,282 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 56,824,376 shares of ATVI, with a total valuation of $3,115,680,536. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ATVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,001,516,964 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Activision Blizzard Inc. shares by 3.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 54,209,961 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,835,352 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. which are valued at $2,972,332,162. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Activision Blizzard Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,417,690 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 49,683,053 shares and is now valued at $2,724,121,796. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.