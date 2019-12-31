Is A Downturn Overdue? Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)?

The shares of Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.20 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sierra Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on February 22, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.3253 while ending the day at $0.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a 31.66% incline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. SRRA had ended its last session trading at $0.34. Sierra Oncology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 SRRA 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $2.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sierra Oncology Inc. generated 67.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.76%. Sierra Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $295. JP Morgan also rated IAC as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $245 suggesting that IAC could surge by 10.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $252.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.96% to reach $279.50/share. It started the day trading at $252.105 and traded between $248.03 and $250.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IAC’s 50-day SMA is 225.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 228.48. The stock has a high of $268.72 for the year while the low is $173.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.08%, as 4.31M SRRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.59, while the P/B ratio is 7.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 876.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more IAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -570,678 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,887,790 shares of IAC, with a total valuation of $2,870,110,833. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,563,058,477 worth of shares.

Similarly, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… decreased its IAC/InterActiveCorp shares by 3.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,413,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -109,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp which are valued at $760,186,450. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its IAC/InterActiveCorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 97,454 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,033,016 shares and is now valued at $675,452,663. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of IAC/InterActiveCorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.