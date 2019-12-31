Is A Downturn Overdue? Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)?

The shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Range Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on August 26, 2019. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by MKM Partners in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Jefferies was of a view that RRC is Hold in its latest report on July 15, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that RRC is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.59.

The shares of the company added by 1.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.46 while ending the day at $4.63. During the trading session, a total of 8.03 million shares were traded which represents a 28.33% incline from the average session volume which is 11.2 million shares. RRC had ended its last session trading at $4.56. Range Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 RRC 52-week low price stands at $3.26 while its 52-week high price is $12.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Range Resources Corporation generated 354000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 400.0%. Range Resources Corporation has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. B. Riley FBR also rated TLRD as Downgrade on March 14, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that TLRD could surge by 32.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.95% to reach $6.30/share. It started the day trading at $4.31 and traded between $4.15 and $4.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRD’s 50-day SMA is 4.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.69. The stock has a high of $15.19 for the year while the low is $3.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.02%, as 29.19M RRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 61.11% of Tailored Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TLRD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 114,160 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,174,966 shares of TLRD, with a total valuation of $37,955,570. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TLRD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,560,335 worth of shares.

Similarly, Scion Asset Management LLC increased its Tailored Brands Inc. shares by 7.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,100,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 225,000 shares of Tailored Brands Inc. which are valued at $16,399,000. In the same vein, Amalgamated Gadget LP increased its Tailored Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 467,278 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,700,000 shares and is now valued at $8,993,000. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Tailored Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.