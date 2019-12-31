Is A Downturn Overdue? PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NYSE:ERI)?

The shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $11 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PG&E Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on October 11, 2019, to Sell the PCG stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Sell rating by Citigroup in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Wolfe Research was of a view that PCG is Peer Perform in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Argus thinks that PCG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 204.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.55.

The shares of the company added by 3.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.10 while ending the day at $10.80. During the trading session, a total of 12.38 million shares were traded which represents a 47.06% incline from the average session volume which is 23.38 million shares. PCG had ended its last session trading at $10.44. PG&E Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 PCG 52-week low price stands at $3.55 while its 52-week high price is $25.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PG&E Corporation generated 2.97 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.93%. PG&E Corporation has the potential to record 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NYSE:ERI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Susquehanna also rated ERI as Initiated on July 24, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that ERI could surge by 5.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.25% to reach $62.36/share. It started the day trading at $59.54 and traded between $58.30 and $59.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERI’s 50-day SMA is 51.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.97. The stock has a high of $59.50 for the year while the low is $34.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.74%, as 17.39M PCG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.05% of Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 49.26, while the P/B ratio is 4.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 48.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ERI shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 255,288 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,918,795 shares of ERI, with a total valuation of $530,754,720. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ERI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $367,940,646 worth of shares.

Similarly, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares by 27.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,750,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,250,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. which are valued at $307,682,500. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 255,281 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,658,287 shares and is now valued at $302,774,937. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Eldorado Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.