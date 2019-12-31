Is A Downturn Overdue? Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)?

The shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nabors Industries Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $3.50. Citigroup was of a view that NBR is Neutral in its latest report on March 14, 2019. Goldman thinks that NBR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.86 while ending the day at $2.87. During the trading session, a total of 10.35 million shares were traded which represents a -20.61% decline from the average session volume which is 8.58 million shares. NBR had ended its last session trading at $2.94. Nabors Industries Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 NBR 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $4.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nabors Industries Ltd. generated 396.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.35%. Nabors Industries Ltd. has the potential to record -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on October 11, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is now rated as Buy. Wedbush also rated GDDY as Initiated on September 14, 2018, with its price target of $85 suggesting that GDDY could surge by 21.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.93% to reach $86.54/share. It started the day trading at $69.13 and traded between $66.715 and $67.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GDDY’s 50-day SMA is 66.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.03. The stock has a high of $82.30 for the year while the low is $59.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.41%, as 7.75M NBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.61% of GoDaddy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 103.75, while the P/B ratio is 17.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GDDY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 609,460 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,277,027 shares of GDDY, with a total valuation of $1,080,469,052. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more GDDY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $633,318,702 worth of shares.

Similarly, Henderson Global Investors Ltd. increased its GoDaddy Inc. shares by 2.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,540,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 171,784 shares of GoDaddy Inc. which are valued at $566,948,593. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GoDaddy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 516,964 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,907,377 shares and is now valued at $524,891,685. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of GoDaddy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.