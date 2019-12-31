Is A Downturn Overdue? Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:LTS), Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)?

The shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:LTS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2016. The Financial company has also assigned a $4 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2012, to Outperform the LTS stock while also putting a $2.25 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.47 while ending the day at $3.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a 8.76% incline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. LTS had ended its last session trading at $3.48. LTS 52-week low price stands at $1.81 while its 52-week high price is $4.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on September 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Evercore ISI also rated TELL as Initiated on September 18, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that TELL could surge by 37.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.09% to reach $11.60/share. It started the day trading at $7.375 and traded between $7.09 and $7.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TELL’s 50-day SMA is 7.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.02. The stock has a high of $11.80 for the year while the low is $5.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.04%, as 21.72M LTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.89% of Tellurian Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 870.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 25.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TELL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 64,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,833,585 shares of TELL, with a total valuation of $64,396,835. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TELL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,443,319 worth of shares.

Similarly, Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its Tellurian Inc. shares by 2.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,671,844 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -88,794 shares of Tellurian Inc. which are valued at $26,767,743. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Tellurian Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 175,665 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,341,155 shares and is now valued at $24,357,020. Following these latest developments, around 61.28% of Tellurian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.