Is A Downturn Overdue? Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)?

The shares of Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 03, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cision Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2018. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on July 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CISN is Outperform in its latest report on July 09, 2018. SunTrust thinks that CISN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.04.

The shares of the company added by 0.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.96 while ending the day at $9.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a 22.39% incline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. CISN had ended its last session trading at $9.97. Cision Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CISN 52-week low price stands at $6.02 while its 52-week high price is $14.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cision Ltd. generated 94.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%. Cision Ltd. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on July 30, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Oppenheimer also rated VGR as Initiated on June 05, 2014, with its price target of $25 suggesting that VGR could surge by 48.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.99% to reach $25.71/share. It started the day trading at $13.39 and traded between $13.15 and $13.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VGR’s 50-day SMA is 12.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.13. The stock has a high of $14.42 for the year while the low is $8.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.71%, as 12.58M CISN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.74% of Vector Group Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VGR shares, increasing its portfolio by 91.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 7,945,889 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,604,196 shares of VGR, with a total valuation of $223,160,394. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $175,481,121 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Vector Group Ltd. shares by 10.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,565,437 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,029,890 shares of Vector Group Ltd. which are valued at $141,999,473. In the same vein, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its Vector Group Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,914,325 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,914,325 shares and is now valued at $52,608,528. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Vector Group Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.