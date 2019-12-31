Is A Downturn Overdue? Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI), Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)?

The shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 31, 2017. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $1.75 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Air Industries Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 232.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is 23.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.58.

The shares of the company added by 26.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.92 while ending the day at $2.33. During the trading session, a total of 522230.0 shares were traded which represents a -1099.43% decline from the average session volume which is 43540.0 shares. AIRI had ended its last session trading at $1.84. Air Industries Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 AIRI 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $1.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Air Industries Group generated 333000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. Air Industries Group has the potential to record -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 13, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.87% to reach $4.72/share. It started the day trading at $4.965 and traded between $4.86 and $4.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GGB’s 50-day SMA is 3.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.61. The stock has a high of $4.89 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 66.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.81%, as 63.05M AIRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.00% of Gerdau S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.84, while the P/B ratio is 1.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 55.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more GGB shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 19,155,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 98,448,162 shares of GGB, with a total valuation of $390,839,203. Contrarian Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more GGB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,469,761 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gerdau S.A. shares by 2.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,885,583 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -486,956 shares of Gerdau S.A. which are valued at $63,065,765. In the same vein, Merrill Lynch International (Inve… decreased its Gerdau S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,467,718 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,779,666 shares and is now valued at $50,735,274. Following these latest developments, around 32.70% of Gerdau S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.