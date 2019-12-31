Expensive Market, What To Buy? Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)

The shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wells Fargo & Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $60. UBS was of a view that WFC is Neutral in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Macquarie thinks that WFC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $51.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.59% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $53.50 while ending the day at $53.60. During the trading session, a total of 10.81 million shares were traded which represents a 43.1% incline from the average session volume which is 19.0 million shares. WFC had ended its last session trading at $53.92. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a market cap of $227.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.49, with a beta of 1.11. WFC 52-week low price stands at $43.34 while its 52-week high price is $54.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.92 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.52%. Wells Fargo & Company has the potential to record 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that LACQ's 50-day SMA is 10.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.01. The stock has a high of $10.37 for the year while the low is $9.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10579.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.45%, as 11,579 shares were shorted. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 78.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.10% over the last six months.

This move now sees The HG Vora Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,462,500 shares of LACQ, with a total valuation of $25,413,000.

Similarly, OxFORD Asset Management LLP decreased its Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,245,590 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. which are valued at $12,854,489. In the same vein, W.R. Berkley Corp. (Investment Po… decreased its Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 584,195 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,188,777 shares and is now valued at $12,268,179. Following these latest developments, around 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.