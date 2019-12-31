Expensive Market, What To Buy? Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.29.

The shares of the company added by 13.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.01 while ending the day at $1.19. During the trading session, a total of 802462.0 shares were traded which represents a -146.06% decline from the average session volume which is 326130.0 shares. TYME had ended its last session trading at $1.05. Tyme Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 TYME 52-week low price stands at $0.92 while its 52-week high price is $4.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tyme Technologies Inc. generated 15.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Tyme Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.80% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.98 and traded between $3.88 and $3.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTG’s 50-day SMA is 3.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.19. The stock has a high of $4.07 for the year while the low is $2.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.48%, as 4.61M TYME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.54% of B2Gold Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 70.71, while the P/B ratio is 2.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.08% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.06% of B2Gold Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.