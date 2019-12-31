Expensive Market, What To Buy? Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

The shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that KL is Sector Perform in its latest report on September 05, 2019. TD Securities thinks that KL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.40.

The shares of the company added by 1.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $43.245 while ending the day at $43.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a 16.29% incline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. KL had ended its last session trading at $43.35. KL 52-week low price stands at $24.69 while its 52-week high price is $51.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. generated 615.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.1%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has the potential to record 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated PDCE as Upgrade on September 10, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that PDCE could surge by 40.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.29% to reach $43.65/share. It started the day trading at $26.21 and traded between $25.52 and $25.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDCE’s 50-day SMA is 23.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.16. The stock has a high of $47.29 for the year while the low is $19.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.88%, as 9.60M KL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.58% of PDC Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PDCE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -560,273 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,536,619 shares of PDCE, with a total valuation of $194,037,350. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PDCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $145,935,760 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its PDC Energy Inc. shares by 3.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,067,861 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 160,624 shares of PDC Energy Inc. which are valued at $115,192,481. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its PDC Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 339,562 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,354,858 shares and is now valued at $76,255,922. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of PDC Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.