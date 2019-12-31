Expensive Market, What To Buy? FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

The shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on June 06, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FuelCell Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on June 06, 2019, to Market Perform the FCEL stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on January 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. Oppenheimer was of a view that FCEL is Outperform in its latest report on October 04, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that FCEL is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1153.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 86.70.

The shares of the company added by 32.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.33 while ending the day at $1.68. During the trading session, a total of 61.66 million shares were traded which represents a -166.23% decline from the average session volume which is 23.16 million shares. FCEL had ended its last session trading at $1.27. FuelCell Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 FCEL 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $11.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FuelCell Energy Inc. generated 17.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1166.67%. FuelCell Energy Inc. has the potential to record -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. ROTH Capital also rated PLUG as Upgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that PLUG could surge by 25.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.08/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $4.16/share. It started the day trading at $3.12 and traded between $2.91 and $3.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLUG’s 50-day SMA is 3.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.60. The stock has a high of $4.04 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 50.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.82%, as 46.65M FCEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.13% of Plug Power Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PLUG shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 635,713 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,480,235 shares of PLUG, with a total valuation of $60,372,917. Odey Asset Management LLP meanwhile bought more PLUG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,283,535 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Plug Power Inc. shares by 2.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,059,443 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 309,912 shares of Plug Power Inc. which are valued at $47,031,828. In the same vein, Kames Capital Plc increased its Plug Power Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,082,688 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,894,797 shares and is now valued at $22,989,708. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Plug Power Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.