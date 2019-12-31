Expensive Market, What To Buy? Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

The shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $71 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cheniere Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on October 21, 2019, to Outperform the LNG stock while also putting a $84 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $74. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on June 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Goldman was of a view that LNG is Buy in its latest report on March 28, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that LNG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $81.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $60.59 while ending the day at $61.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a -19.15% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. LNG had ended its last session trading at $61.28. LNG 52-week low price stands at $56.43 while its 52-week high price is $70.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cheniere Energy Inc. generated 3.12 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 120.8%. Cheniere Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Barclays also rated SLCA as Downgrade on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that SLCA could surge by 1.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.49% to reach $6.19/share. It started the day trading at $6.33 and traded between $6.06 and $6.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLCA’s 50-day SMA is 5.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.72. The stock has a high of $18.72 for the year while the low is $4.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.34%, as 15.73M LNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.86% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ariel Investments LLC sold more SLCA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ariel Investments LLC selling -631,668 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,336,143 shares of SLCA, with a total valuation of $55,887,185. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SLCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,143,869 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by 1.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,005,445 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -131,504 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. which are valued at $39,466,844. In the same vein, Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. decreased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 362,111 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,851,865 shares and is now valued at $23,919,694. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.