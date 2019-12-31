Are Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -5.10% on 12/30/19. The shares fell to a low of $43.05 before closing at $43.50. Intraday shares traded counted 8.64 million, which was -40.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.14M. LYFT’s previous close was $45.84 while the outstanding shares total $287.51M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.36, with weekly volatility at 3.50% and ATR at 1.58. The LYFT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $37.07 and a $88.60 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Lyft Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LYFT, the company has in raw cash 543.87 million on their books with 88.88 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.54 billion million total, with 2.38 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Lyft Inc. recorded a total of 955.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 38.79% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 9.24%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 580.71 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 374.88 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 287.51M with the revenue now reading -1.57 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-1.59 cents a share).

Is the stock of LYFT attractive?

In related news, General Counsel and Secretary, Sverchek Kristin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 48.00, for a total value of 215,997. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and Chief Product Officer, Makavy Ran I. now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 737,574. Also, General Counsel and Secretary, Sverchek Kristin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were price at an average price of 47.51 per share, with a total market value of 237,546. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Wilderotter Mary Agnes now holds 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,507. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

23 out of 37 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lyft Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LYFT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.70.