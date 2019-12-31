Analysts Turn Mixed On VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

The shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VBI Vaccines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2017, to Buy the VBIV stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Laidlaw Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2016. That day the Laidlaw set price target on the stock to $6. Noble Financial was of a view that VBIV is Buy in its latest report on May 07, 2015.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 172.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.23 while ending the day at $1.27. During the trading session, a total of 5.71 million shares were traded which represents a -44.13% decline from the average session volume which is 3.96 million shares. VBIV had ended its last session trading at $1.36. VBIV 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $2.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The VBI Vaccines Inc. generated 53.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -86.67%. VBI Vaccines Inc. has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $200. H.C. Wainwright also rated AXSM as Reiterated on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $170 suggesting that AXSM could surge by 15.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $101.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.81% to reach $123.29/share. It started the day trading at $109.94 and traded between $102.52 and $103.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXSM’s 50-day SMA is 44.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.63. The stock has a high of $107.87 for the year while the low is $1.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.20%, as 5.35M VBIV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.15% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 412.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 292.26% over the last six months.

This move now sees The VHCP Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,504,275 shares of AXSM, with a total valuation of $98,593,307. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AXSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,989,240 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,302,346 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $51,273,362. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 94,448 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,206,633 shares and is now valued at $47,505,141. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.