Analysts Turn Mixed On UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR), Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

The shares of UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $50 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UDR Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the UDR stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $53. The stock was given Neutral rating by Mizuho in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Robert W. Baird was of a view that UDR is Outperform in its latest report on October 14, 2019. CapitalOne thinks that UDR is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $46.01 while ending the day at $46.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a 17.86% incline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. UDR had ended its last session trading at $46.34. UDR 52-week low price stands at $38.18 while its 52-week high price is $50.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.85%. UDR Inc. has the potential to record 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. BofA/Merrill also rated ENR as Upgrade on September 09, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that ENR could surge by 9.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.26% to reach $55.27/share. It started the day trading at $51.28 and traded between $50.06 and $50.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENR’s 50-day SMA is 47.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.56. The stock has a high of $53.03 for the year while the low is $32.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.03%, as 12.14M UDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.36% of Energizer Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 59.88, while the P/B ratio is 6.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 855.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ENR shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,959,834 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,967,950 shares of ENR, with a total valuation of $297,741,026. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ENR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $292,558,752 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Energizer Holdings Inc. shares by 5.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,594,452 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 298,436 shares of Energizer Holdings Inc. which are valued at $279,107,210. In the same vein, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its Energizer Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 521,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,322,765 shares and is now valued at $265,552,746. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Energizer Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.