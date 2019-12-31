Analysts Turn Mixed On Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

The shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwestern Energy Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. UBS was of a view that SWN is Neutral in its latest report on August 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SWN is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.99.

The shares of the company added by 2.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.27 while ending the day at $2.33. During the trading session, a total of 19.96 million shares were traded which represents a 9.38% incline from the average session volume which is 22.03 million shares. SWN had ended its last session trading at $2.27. Southwestern Energy Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SWN 52-week low price stands at $1.56 while its 52-week high price is $4.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Southwestern Energy Company generated 29.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -287.5%. Southwestern Energy Company has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on July 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $142. BofA/Merrill also rated AXP as Resumed on June 19, 2019, with its price target of $145 suggesting that AXP could surge by 5.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $125.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.71% to reach $131.83/share. It started the day trading at $125.46 and traded between $124.18 and $124.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXP’s 50-day SMA is 120.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 119.38. The stock has a high of $129.34 for the year while the low is $93.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.33%, as 7.47M SWN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.89% of American Express Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.17, while the P/B ratio is 4.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.50% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 151,610,700 shares of AXP, with a total valuation of $18,211,477,284. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,851,107,903 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its American Express Company shares by 1.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,593,453 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -548,888 shares of American Express Company which are valued at $4,275,485,574. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its American Express Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 794,878 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 30,415,514 shares and is now valued at $3,653,511,542. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of American Express Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.