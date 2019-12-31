Analysts Turn Mixed On Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

The shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $200 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Roku Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $154. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 155. Macquarie was of a view that ROKU is Outperform in its latest report on October 09, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that ROKU is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 155.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 349.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.68% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $130.60 while ending the day at $131.60. During the trading session, a total of 14.39 million shares were traded which represents a 24.79% incline from the average session volume which is 19.13 million shares. ROKU had ended its last session trading at $139.52. Roku Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 ROKU 52-week low price stands at $29.29 while its 52-week high price is $176.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Roku Inc. generated 386.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 122.73%. Roku Inc. has the potential to record -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.09% to reach $3.81/share. It started the day trading at $0.93 and traded between $0.89 and $0.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGD’s 50-day SMA is 0.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.97. The stock has a high of $1.56 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.86%, as 3.17M ROKU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.74% of New Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more NGD shares, increasing its portfolio by 132.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 42,833,211 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,075,243 shares of NGD, with a total valuation of $62,762,903. Kopernik Global Investors LLC meanwhile bought more NGD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,723,931 worth of shares.

Similarly, Exor Investments (UK) LLP decreased its New Gold Inc. shares by 2.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,932,277 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -694,630 shares of New Gold Inc. which are valued at $22,515,384. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its New Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,192,452 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,957,182 shares and is now valued at $18,356,204. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of New Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.