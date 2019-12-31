Analysts Turn Mixed On Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

The shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kinross Gold Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that KGC is Sector Perform in its latest report on August 20, 2018. Macquarie thinks that KGC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.67.

The shares of the company added by 3.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.61 while ending the day at $4.76. During the trading session, a total of 10.19 million shares were traded which represents a 14.18% incline from the average session volume which is 11.87 million shares. KGC had ended its last session trading at $4.62. Kinross Gold Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.41, with a beta of -0.17. Kinross Gold Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 KGC 52-week low price stands at $3.00 while its 52-week high price is $5.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kinross Gold Corporation generated 370.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 87.5%. Kinross Gold Corporation has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated MDLA as Initiated on August 13, 2019, with its price target of $45 suggesting that MDLA could surge by 29.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.66% to reach $44.91/share. It started the day trading at $32.43 and traded between $31.06 and $31.87 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $44.72 for the year while the low is $23.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.17%, as 9.25M KGC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.40% of Medallia Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 857.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.27%.

SCGE Management LP meanwhile bought more MDLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $124,446,429 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 6.20% of Medallia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.