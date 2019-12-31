Analysts Turn Mixed On Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI), Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

The shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $23 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kinder Morgan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Neutral the KMI stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. That day the TD Securities set price target on the stock to $25. Wolfe Research was of a view that KMI is Peer Perform in its latest report on August 22, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that KMI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.95 while ending the day at $21.03. During the trading session, a total of 7.92 million shares were traded which represents a 33.27% incline from the average session volume which is 11.87 million shares. KMI had ended its last session trading at $21.08. Kinder Morgan Inc. currently has a market cap of $47.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.88, with a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 KMI 52-week low price stands at $15.10 while its 52-week high price is $21.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kinder Morgan Inc. generated 268.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.64%. Kinder Morgan Inc. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on August 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.45% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.33 and traded between $13.19 and $13.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RPAI’s 50-day SMA is 13.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.46. The stock has a high of $14.30 for the year while the low is $10.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -47.85%, as 3.38M KMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.06% of Retail Properties of America Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 101.68, while the P/B ratio is 1.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RPAI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 157,144 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,365,720 shares of RPAI, with a total valuation of $446,334,196. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RPAI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $166,408,921 worth of shares.

Similarly, CenterSquare Investment Managemen… increased its Retail Properties of America Inc. shares by 30.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,391,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,452,142 shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. which are valued at $147,868,455. Following these latest developments, around 0.64% of Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.