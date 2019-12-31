Analysts Turn Mixed On Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

The shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $29 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gentex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2018. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on January 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Robert W. Baird was of a view that GNTX is Neutral in its latest report on January 23, 2018. Longbow thinks that GNTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.15.

The shares of the company added by 0.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $28.72 while ending the day at $29.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a 7.34% incline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. GNTX had ended its last session trading at $29.00. Gentex Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.16, with a beta of 1.14. Gentex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 GNTX 52-week low price stands at $19.55 while its 52-week high price is $29.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gentex Corporation generated 260.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.82%. Gentex Corporation has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on August 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.01% to reach $26.17/share. It started the day trading at $15.79 and traded between $14.99 and $15.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MYOV’s 50-day SMA is 11.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.40. The stock has a high of $26.02 for the year while the low is $4.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.81%, as 2.86M GNTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.80% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 200.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 77.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RA Capital Management LLC sold more MYOV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC selling -378,767 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,166,875 shares of MYOV, with a total valuation of $109,832,044. Bellevue Asset Management AG meanwhile bought more MYOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,757,091 worth of shares.

Similarly, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares by 9.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,694,917 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 409,305 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. which are valued at $83,616,472. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 277,449 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,627,784 shares and is now valued at $82,420,833. Following these latest developments, around 50.20% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.