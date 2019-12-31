Analysts Turn Mixed On Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

The shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $14 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Frontline Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nordea Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. Wells Fargo was of a view that FRO is Market Perform in its latest report on January 10, 2019. DNB Markets thinks that FRO is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.68.

The shares of the company added by 2.58% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.4601 while ending the day at $12.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a 19.28% incline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. FRO had ended its last session trading at $12.40. FRO 52-week low price stands at $4.82 while its 52-week high price is $12.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Frontline Ltd. generated 67.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 350.0%. Frontline Ltd. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $88. Even though the stock has been trading at $84.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.74% to reach $92.07/share. It started the day trading at $84.2201 and traded between $83.07 and $83.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BAX’s 50-day SMA is 81.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.75. The stock has a high of $89.93 for the year while the low is $64.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.53%, as 4.30M FRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.03% of Baxter International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.93, while the P/B ratio is 5.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,739,217 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,188,441 shares of BAX, with a total valuation of $3,130,306,509. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more BAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,512,854,778 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Baxter International Inc. shares by 6.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,510,654 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,722,107 shares of Baxter International Inc. which are valued at $2,255,048,308. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Baxter International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 620,579 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,189,517 shares and is now valued at $1,982,814,708. Following these latest developments, around 0.12% of Baxter International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.