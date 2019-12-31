Analysts Turn Mixed On American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

The shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $240 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Tower Corporation (REIT), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on June 07, 2019, to Neutral the AMT stock while also putting a $222 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $196. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 208. Oppenheimer was of a view that AMT is Perform in its latest report on February 28, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that AMT is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $227.232 while ending the day at $228.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a 21.54% incline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. AMT had ended its last session trading at $229.08. American Tower Corporation (REIT) currently has a market cap of $101.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 63.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.79, with a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corporation (REIT) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 AMT 52-week low price stands at $153.93 while its 52-week high price is $242.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.0%. American Tower Corporation (REIT) has the potential to record 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.07% to reach $17.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.52 and traded between $14.145 and $14.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MFGP’s 50-day SMA is 13.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.38. The stock has a high of $27.25 for the year while the low is $12.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.57%, as 1.70M AMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.56% of Micro Focus International plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 494.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more MFGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 5,665,883 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,645,465 shares of MFGP, with a total valuation of $522,918,972. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more MFGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $115,997,524 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Micro Focus International plc shares by 5.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,680,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -90,965 shares of Micro Focus International plc which are valued at $24,659,258. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Micro Focus International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,402 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,505,845 shares and is now valued at $22,090,746.