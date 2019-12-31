Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

The shares of Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $125 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xilinx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on October 24, 2019, to Outperform the XLNX stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $90. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on October 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 95. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that XLNX is Market Perform in its latest report on October 24, 2019. Barclays thinks that XLNX is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 91.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $96.69 while ending the day at $97.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a 48.51% incline from the average session volume which is 3.23 million shares. XLNX had ended its last session trading at $98.42. Xilinx Inc. currently has a market cap of $24.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.57, with a beta of 1.22. Xilinx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.80 XLNX 52-week low price stands at $82.56 while its 52-week high price is $141.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xilinx Inc. generated 1.6 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.13%. Xilinx Inc. has the potential to record 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Citigroup also rated CHD as Upgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $71 suggesting that CHD could surge by 3.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $70.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.50% to reach $72.69/share. It started the day trading at $70.56 and traded between $69.91 and $70.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHD’s 50-day SMA is 70.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.45. The stock has a high of $80.99 for the year while the low is $59.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.27%, as 7.66M XLNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.83% of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.91, while the P/B ratio is 6.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CHD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 600,475 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,228,359 shares of CHD, with a total valuation of $2,052,999,936. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CHD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,100,788,496 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,361,264 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 124,560 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. which are valued at $938,495,183. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 328,171 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,942,717 shares and is now valued at $557,896,442. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.