Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

The shares of WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $17 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WPX Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Buy the WPX stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by MKM Partners in its report released on June 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Mizuho was of a view that WPX is Neutral in its latest report on January 30, 2019. Barclays thinks that WPX is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.96.

The shares of the company added by 0.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.53 while ending the day at $13.61. During the trading session, a total of 7.71 million shares were traded which represents a 2.82% incline from the average session volume which is 7.93 million shares. WPX had ended its last session trading at $13.48. WPX Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WPX 52-week low price stands at $8.79 while its 52-week high price is $15.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The WPX Energy Inc. generated 13.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%. WPX Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.59% to reach $5.94/share. It started the day trading at $7.55 and traded between $7.32 and $7.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAND’s 50-day SMA is 6.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.97. The stock has a high of $7.55 for the year while the low is $4.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.41%, as 2.25M WPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.38% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 107.57, while the P/B ratio is 2.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 39.96% over the last six months.