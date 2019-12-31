Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA), Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG)

The shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) has been pegged with a rating of Reduce by Instinet in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2017. Instinet wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Under Armour Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 28, 2016. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on October 26, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Mizuho was of a view that UA is Neutral in its latest report on October 26, 2016. Deutsche Bank thinks that UA is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 26, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.965 while ending the day at $18.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a 25.61% incline from the average session volume which is 2.41 million shares. UA had ended its last session trading at $19.25. UA 52-week low price stands at $15.06 while its 52-week high price is $24.55.

The Under Armour Inc. generated 416.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.87%. Under Armour Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.25% to reach $8.65/share. It started the day trading at $2.77 and traded between $2.59 and $2.61 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $6.24 for the year while the low is $2.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 47965.05 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.44%, as 51,054 UA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.04% of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 163.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 169.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.04%.

Luminus Management LLC meanwhile bought more WSG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,776,302 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 12.52% of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.