Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $87 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Realty Income Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Buy the O stock while also putting a $99 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $73. CapitalOne was of a view that O is Underweight in its latest report on March 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that O is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $82.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.04.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $72.975 while ending the day at $73.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a 17.54% incline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. O had ended its last session trading at $73.25. Realty Income Corporation currently has a market cap of $23.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 57.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.57, with a beta of 0.01. O 52-week low price stands at $61.59 while its 52-week high price is $82.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.82%. Realty Income Corporation has the potential to record 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $175. Canaccord Genuity also rated ADSK as Reiterated on November 27, 2019, with its price target of $195 suggesting that ADSK could surge by 5.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $185.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.12% to reach $194.35/share. It started the day trading at $185.50 and traded between $182.01 and $183.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADSK’s 50-day SMA is 165.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 161.44. The stock has a high of $185.75 for the year while the low is $121.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.68%, as 4.37M O shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.15% of Autodesk Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ADSK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 214,919 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,025,807 shares of ADSK, with a total valuation of $3,079,968,486. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ADSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,933,804,904 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Autodesk Inc. shares by 40.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,185,008 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,222,772 shares of Autodesk Inc. which are valued at $2,023,367,947. In the same vein, Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP increased its Autodesk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 109,717 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,688,090 shares and is now valued at $1,933,475,481. Following these latest developments, around 0.12% of Autodesk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.