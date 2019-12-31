Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH), Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

The shares of Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Leerink Partners in its latest research note that was published on October 05, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $35 price target. Leerink Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evolent Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on June 04, 2018, to Overweight the EVH stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 24, 2018. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Mkts in its report released on September 20, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Robert W. Baird was of a view that EVH is Outperform in its latest report on June 02, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that EVH is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.82.

The shares of the company added by 2.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.825 while ending the day at $9.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a 18.2% incline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. EVH had ended its last session trading at $8.85. Evolent Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 EVH 52-week low price stands at $5.50 while its 52-week high price is $21.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Evolent Health Inc. generated 198.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.75%. Evolent Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.14% to reach $26.71/share. It started the day trading at $28.11 and traded between $27.93 and $27.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DAR’s 50-day SMA is 23.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.77. The stock has a high of $28.09 for the year while the low is $18.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.00%, as 3.37M EVH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.68% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.76, while the P/B ratio is 2.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 998.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 46.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 550,379 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,360,962 shares of DAR, with a total valuation of $555,990,896. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $411,961,364 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Darling Ingredients Inc. shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,242,036 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,850 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. which are valued at $315,160,457. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Darling Ingredients Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,719,580 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,815,829 shares and is now valued at $305,016,730. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.