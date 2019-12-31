Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

The shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Comcast Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Buy the CMCSA stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. Wells Fargo was of a view that CMCSA is Outperform in its latest report on August 27, 2019. Goldman thinks that CMCSA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 26 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $51.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.60.

The shares of the company added by 0.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $44.94 while ending the day at $45.18. During the trading session, a total of 12.24 million shares were traded which represents a 31.67% incline from the average session volume which is 17.91 million shares. CMCSA had ended its last session trading at $45.10. Comcast Corporation currently has a market cap of $205.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.87, with a beta of 1.05. Comcast Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CMCSA 52-week low price stands at $33.30 while its 52-week high price is $47.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Comcast Corporation generated 3.51 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.99%. Comcast Corporation has the potential to record 3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.62% to reach $65.00/share. It started the day trading at $52.54 and traded between $50.25 and $51.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLAN’s 50-day SMA is 50.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.98. The stock has a high of $60.36 for the year while the low is $23.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.74%, as 9.66M CMCSA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.43% of Anaplan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Coatue Management LLC bought more PLAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Coatue Management LLC purchasing 703,381 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,813,491 shares of PLAN, with a total valuation of $690,903,435. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PLAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $437,722,344 worth of shares.

Similarly, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its Anaplan Inc. shares by 46.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,083,820 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,606,981 shares of Anaplan Inc. which are valued at $274,119,574. In the same vein, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its Anaplan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,844,093 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,844,093 shares and is now valued at $207,273,495. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Anaplan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.