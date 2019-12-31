Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.94 while ending the day at $1.03. During the trading session, a total of 557188.0 shares were traded which represents a -64.46% decline from the average session volume which is 338800.0 shares. CTXR had ended its last session trading at $1.08. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CTXR 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $1.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 7.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge Research published a research note on December 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Raymond James also rated UAA as Upgrade on November 27, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that UAA could down by -1.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.79% to reach $20.91/share. It started the day trading at $21.49 and traded between $21.18 and $21.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAA’s 50-day SMA is 19.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.61. The stock has a high of $27.72 for the year while the low is $16.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.01%, as 35.19M CTXR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.22% of Under Armour Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 64.29, while the P/B ratio is 4.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more UAA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 960,764 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,098,568 shares of UAA, with a total valuation of $493,001,950. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $401,741,450 worth of shares.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by 30.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,775,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,922,900 shares of Under Armour Inc. which are valued at $316,894,862. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,355 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,443,967 shares and is now valued at $178,396,537. Following these latest developments, around 0.34% of Under Armour Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.