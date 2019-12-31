Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

The shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on July 26, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $86 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citigroup Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $73. Barclays was of a view that C is Overweight in its latest report on January 02, 2019. Standpoint Research thinks that C is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $79.34 while ending the day at $79.51. During the trading session, a total of 10.06 million shares were traded which represents a 14.15% incline from the average session volume which is 11.72 million shares. C had ended its last session trading at $79.67. Citigroup Inc. currently has a market cap of $176.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.78, with a beta of 1.81. C 52-week low price stands at $50.67 while its 52-week high price is $80.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.69%. Citigroup Inc. has the potential to record 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on August 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is now rated as Outperform. Cowen also rated TS as Reiterated on August 05, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that TS could surge by 19.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.98% to reach $28.26/share. It started the day trading at $22.85 and traded between $22.39 and $22.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TS’s 50-day SMA is 21.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.10. The stock has a high of $30.32 for the year while the low is $19.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.59%, as 4.42M C shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.12% of Tenaris S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.34, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold more TS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -17.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Egerton Capital (UK) LLP selling -2,474,058 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,738,362 shares of TS, with a total valuation of $249,909,727. Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd. meanwhile bought more TS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $227,485,949 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Tenaris S.A. shares by 21.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,833,401 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,591,599 shares of Tenaris S.A. which are valued at $188,063,107. In the same vein, Harding Loevner LP increased its Tenaris S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,114 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,090,645 shares and is now valued at $150,959,832. Following these latest developments, around 60.60% of Tenaris S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.