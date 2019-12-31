Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

The shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has been pegged with a rating of Accumulate by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Callon Petroleum Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Williams Capital Group advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Buy the CPE stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Barclays was of a view that CPE is Overweight in its latest report on July 01, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that CPE is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.48.

The shares of the company added by 2.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.71 while ending the day at $4.82. During the trading session, a total of 19.53 million shares were traded which represents a -11.12% decline from the average session volume which is 17.58 million shares. CPE had ended its last session trading at $4.71. Callon Petroleum Company currently has a market cap of $1.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.23, with a beta of 1.56. Callon Petroleum Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CPE 52-week low price stands at $3.51 while its 52-week high price is $8.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Callon Petroleum Company generated 11.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.53%. Callon Petroleum Company has the potential to record 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. RBC Capital Mkts also rated TWLO as Reiterated on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $125 suggesting that TWLO could surge by 25.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $100.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.63% to reach $131.82/share. It started the day trading at $100.17 and traded between $96.70 and $97.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWLO’s 50-day SMA is 99.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 122.13. The stock has a high of $151.00 for the year while the low is $80.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.58%, as 18.41M CPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.39% of Twilio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TWLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 543,124 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,502,822 shares of TWLO, with a total valuation of $1,084,731,456. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more TWLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $774,405,524 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… decreased its Twilio Inc. shares by 1.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,389,612 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -101,309 shares of Twilio Inc. which are valued at $763,199,127. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Twilio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 212,837 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,092,275 shares and is now valued at $525,930,162. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Twilio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.