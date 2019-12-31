Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on November 29, 2019, to Buy the ARWR stock while also putting a $81 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $83. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Robert W. Baird was of a view that ARWR is Neutral in its latest report on October 24, 2019. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that ARWR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 450.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $63.20 while ending the day at $64.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a 46.79% incline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. ARWR had ended its last session trading at $64.93. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 92.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.60, with a beta of 1.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 ARWR 52-week low price stands at $11.67 while its 52-week high price is $73.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 221.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.18%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. JP Morgan also rated GEO as Initiated on July 14, 2017, with its price target of $35 suggesting that GEO could surge by 27.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.48% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.94 and traded between $16.55 and $16.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GEO’s 50-day SMA is 15.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.11. The stock has a high of $24.03 for the year while the low is $13.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.77%, as 4.13M ARWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.64% of The GEO Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 992,711 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,840,032 shares of GEO, with a total valuation of $261,122,844. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $187,810,013 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its The GEO Group Inc. shares by 3.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,289,937 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -337,442 shares of The GEO Group Inc. which are valued at $114,898,527. In the same vein, Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its The GEO Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,599 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,151,403 shares and is now valued at $71,398,446. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The GEO Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.