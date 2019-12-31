Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

The shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on October 15, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that ABUS is Buy in its latest report on October 12, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that ABUS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 232.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.41.

The shares of the company added by 9.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.4403 while ending the day at $2.73. During the trading session, a total of 610787.0 shares were traded which represents a 14.77% incline from the average session volume which is 716620.0 shares. ABUS had ended its last session trading at $2.49. ABUS 52-week low price stands at $0.82 while its 52-week high price is $4.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arbutus Biopharma Corporation generated 90.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.12%. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has the potential to record -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on July 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.92% to reach $4.78/share. It started the day trading at $4.51 and traded between $4.28 and $4.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENDP’s 50-day SMA is 4.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.84. The stock has a high of $12.49 for the year while the low is $1.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.60%, as 33.62M ABUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.85% of Endo International plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ENDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,479,213 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,689,182 shares of ENDP, with a total valuation of $160,981,045. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,279,555 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its Endo International plc shares by 52.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,050,891 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,247,600 shares of Endo International plc which are valued at $106,938,526. In the same vein, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its Endo International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,069,790 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,867,090 shares and is now valued at $75,524,817. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Endo International plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.