Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

The shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on December 24, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amgen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Overweight the AMGN stock while also putting a $280 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $256. The stock was given Overweight rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 255. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AMGN is Neutral in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Mizuho thinks that AMGN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 212.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $234.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $239.40 while ending the day at $240.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a 38.3% incline from the average session volume which is 2.2 million shares. AMGN had ended its last session trading at $241.53. Amgen Inc. currently has a market cap of $143.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.34, with a beta of 1.12. Amgen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 AMGN 52-week low price stands at $166.30 while its 52-week high price is $244.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amgen Inc. generated 11.41 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.56%. Amgen Inc. has the potential to record 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on September 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $145. BofA/Merrill also rated ZTS as Downgrade on July 01, 2019, with its price target of $120 suggesting that ZTS could surge by 4.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $133.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.78% to reach $138.62/share. It started the day trading at $133.66 and traded between $131.8089 and $132.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZTS’s 50-day SMA is 123.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 115.65. The stock has a high of $133.52 for the year while the low is $81.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.43%, as 4.91M AMGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.05% of Zoetis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.30, while the P/B ratio is 23.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 387,219 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,459,492 shares of ZTS, with a total valuation of $4,394,097,976. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ZTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,712,049,267 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Zoetis Inc. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,599,989 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -151,917 shares of Zoetis Inc. which are valued at $2,362,190,674. Following these latest developments, around 0.07% of Zoetis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.