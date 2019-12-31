2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

The shares of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on December 04, 2019. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViewRay Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2019, to Outperform the VRAY stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on June 18, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Morgan Stanley was of a view that VRAY is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that VRAY is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.90.

The shares of the company added by 1.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.18 while ending the day at $4.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a 43.77% incline from the average session volume which is 2.5 million shares. VRAY had ended its last session trading at $4.29. ViewRay Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 VRAY 52-week low price stands at $2.12 while its 52-week high price is $9.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ViewRay Inc. generated 90.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. ViewRay Inc. has the potential to record -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Telsey Advisory Group also rated BIG as Reiterated on June 03, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that BIG could down by -3.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.16% to reach $27.78/share. It started the day trading at $29.3499 and traded between $28.20 and $28.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIG’s 50-day SMA is 23.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.18. The stock has a high of $39.53 for the year while the low is $18.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.57%, as 8.13M VRAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.55% of Big Lots Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.45, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 30,293 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,626,719 shares of BIG, with a total valuation of $117,598,427. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,950,876 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Big Lots Inc. shares by 5.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,389,062 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -127,785 shares of Big Lots Inc. which are valued at $49,931,396. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Big Lots Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 288,946 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,333,396 shares and is now valued at $48,767,976. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Big Lots Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.