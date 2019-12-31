2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

The shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on September 12, 2019. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rite Aid Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $1. Deutsche Bank was of a view that RAD is Hold in its latest report on December 04, 2017. Mizuho thinks that RAD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $7.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 217.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.895 while ending the day at $15.99. During the trading session, a total of 22.98 million shares were traded which represents a -385.74% decline from the average session volume which is 4.73 million shares. RAD had ended its last session trading at $20.30. Rite Aid Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 RAD 52-week low price stands at $5.04 while its 52-week high price is $23.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rite Aid Corporation generated 142.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 137.04%. Rite Aid Corporation has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on July 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) is now rated as Underperform. Wells Fargo also rated SHO as Upgrade on June 27, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SHO could surge by 1.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.86% to reach $14.13/share. It started the day trading at $13.975 and traded between $13.68 and $13.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHO’s 50-day SMA is 13.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.84. The stock has a high of $15.49 for the year while the low is $12.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.98%, as 5.04M RAD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.18% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.53, while the P/B ratio is 1.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.26%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SHO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -332,346 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,747,305 shares of SHO, with a total valuation of $458,462,270. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SHO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $261,854,404 worth of shares.

Similarly, PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV decreased its Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,134,753 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. which are valued at $183,886,542. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,552,048 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,919,273 shares and is now valued at $166,869,822. Following these latest developments, around 1.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.