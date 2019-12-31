2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)

The shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Proteon Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2018, to Buy the PRTO stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on December 14, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Stifel was of a view that PRTO is Hold in its latest report on December 14, 2016. Raymond James thinks that PRTO is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.19.

The shares of the company added by 22.25% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.36 while ending the day at $0.44. During the trading session, a total of 694497.0 shares were traded which represents a -258.56% decline from the average session volume which is 193690.0 shares. PRTO had ended its last session trading at $0.36. PRTO 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $3.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Proteon Therapeutics Inc. generated 9.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -237.5%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.20. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.76% to reach $2.03/share. It started the day trading at $2.675 and traded between $2.53 and $2.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ODP’s 50-day SMA is 2.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.14. The stock has a high of $3.82 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.74%, as 21.48M PRTO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.75% of Office Depot Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 49.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 51.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ODP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,602,099 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 77,473,617 shares of ODP, with a total valuation of $172,766,166. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile bought more ODP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,292,259 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Office Depot Inc. shares by 9.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 52,605,502 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,278,215 shares of Office Depot Inc. which are valued at $117,310,269. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Office Depot Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,996,968 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 43,326,561 shares and is now valued at $96,618,231. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Office Depot Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.