2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

The shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Overweight the PK stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Overweight rating by CapitalOne in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Goldman was of a view that PK is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that PK is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.725 while ending the day at $25.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a 47.57% incline from the average session volume which is 2.56 million shares. PK had ended its last session trading at $26.42. PK 52-week low price stands at $21.68 while its 52-week high price is $33.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. generated 364.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Jefferies also rated SBH as Upgrade on July 12, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that SBH could surge by 1.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.33% to reach $18.43/share. It started the day trading at $18.51 and traded between $17.95 and $18.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBH’s 50-day SMA is 17.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.71. The stock has a high of $21.98 for the year while the low is $11.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.69%, as 24.46M PK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.49% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more SBH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 194,652 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,642,309 shares of SBH, with a total valuation of $306,717,755. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SBH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $236,558,394 worth of shares.

Similarly, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,794,111 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,280 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. which are valued at $235,795,466. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,429 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,625,268 shares and is now valued at $232,683,689. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.