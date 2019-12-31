2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

The shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has been pegged with a rating of Accumulate by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oasis Petroleum Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on August 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. MKM Partners was of a view that OAS is Buy in its latest report on August 23, 2019. Raymond James thinks that OAS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.06 while ending the day at $3.08. During the trading session, a total of 9.51 million shares were traded which represents a 25.55% incline from the average session volume which is 12.77 million shares. OAS had ended its last session trading at $3.12. Oasis Petroleum Inc. currently has a market cap of $999.52 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.39, with a beta of 2.28. Oasis Petroleum Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 OAS 52-week low price stands at $2.21 while its 52-week high price is $7.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oasis Petroleum Inc. generated 19.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is now rated as Neutral. Euro Pacific Capital also rated AQMS as Reiterated on February 14, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that AQMS could surge by 90.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.83/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.8799 and traded between $0.75 and $0.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AQMS’s 50-day SMA is 1.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.86. The stock has a high of $4.33 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.79%, as 4.51M OAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.37% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 778.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 68.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.45% over the last six months.

This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,121,986 shares of AQMS, with a total valuation of $6,914,681. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AQMS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,090,054 worth of shares.

Similarly, ICM Asset Management, Inc. increased its Aqua Metals Inc. shares by 40.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,769,509 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 513,000 shares of Aqua Metals Inc. which are valued at $2,388,837. In the same vein, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its Aqua Metals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100,341 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,141,314 shares and is now valued at $1,540,774. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Aqua Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.