2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX), Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)

The shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $9 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.56.

The shares of the company added by 2.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.46 while ending the day at $6.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a 45.22% incline from the average session volume which is 2.35 million shares. NEX had ended its last session trading at $6.54. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 NEX 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $12.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. generated 157.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.5%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. BofA/Merrill also rated ALC as Reiterated on August 21, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that ALC could surge by 13.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.16% to reach $64.80/share. It started the day trading at $57.09 and traded between $56.17 and $56.17 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $63.73 for the year while the low is $53.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.87%, as 1.98M NEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.42% of Alcon Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ALC shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 9,021,743 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,042,539 shares of ALC, with a total valuation of $2,490,401,981. BlackRock Investment Management L… meanwhile bought more ALC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,364,514,682 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Alcon Inc. shares by 0.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,854,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 143,044 shares of Alcon Inc. which are valued at $1,153,044,310. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Alcon Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 205,334 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,272,998 shares and is now valued at $733,864,059. Following these latest developments, around 30.48% of Alcon Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.