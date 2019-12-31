2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

The shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $53 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cisco Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $56. Piper Jaffray was of a view that CSCO is Neutral in its latest report on November 11, 2019. Goldman thinks that CSCO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $47.29 while ending the day at $47.59. During the trading session, a total of 12.08 million shares were traded which represents a 39.72% incline from the average session volume which is 20.04 million shares. CSCO had ended its last session trading at $47.77. Cisco Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $203.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.50, with a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CSCO 52-week low price stands at $40.96 while its 52-week high price is $58.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cisco Systems Inc. generated 8.59 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.99%. Cisco Systems Inc. has the potential to record 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Raymond James also rated PSTG as Upgrade on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that PSTG could surge by 16.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.57% to reach $20.32/share. It started the day trading at $17.25 and traded between $16.75 and $16.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSTG’s 50-day SMA is 17.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.80. The stock has a high of $23.53 for the year while the low is $12.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.07%, as 19.10M CSCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.47% of Pure Storage Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PSTG shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 933,446 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,266,575 shares of PSTG, with a total valuation of $325,683,860. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more PSTG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $290,633,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Pure Storage Inc. shares by 14.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,979,091 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,070,057 shares of Pure Storage Inc. which are valued at $256,783,992. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Pure Storage Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,327,269 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,607,114 shares and is now valued at $250,806,322. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Pure Storage Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.